Investors Buy DowDuPont (DWDP) on Weakness After Analyst Downgrade

Traders bought shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) on weakness during trading hours on Friday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. $221.12 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $115.70 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $105.42 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, DowDuPont had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. DowDuPont traded down ($0.54) for the day and closed at $57.73

Several other research firms also recently commented on DWDP. Barclays cut their price objective on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DowDuPont from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.39.

In other news, CEO Edward D. Breen acquired 29,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 8.8% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 1.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 81,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. DowDuPont’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

