Investors Sell PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) on Strength (PRAH)

Investors sold shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $15.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $32.91 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.22 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, PRA Health Sciences had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. PRA Health Sciences traded up $1.25 for the day and closed at $100.49

PRAH has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.63 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Pra Investors L.P. Kkr sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $656,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 27.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,426,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $506,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,446 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 84.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,295,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $214,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,810 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $104,802,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $78,126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 44.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,197,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,113,000 after acquiring an additional 673,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

