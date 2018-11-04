InVitae Corp (NVTA) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have commented on NVTA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InVitae by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of InVitae by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. InVitae has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $37.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 125.03% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that InVitae will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

