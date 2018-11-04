Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,095,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594,695 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for 1.9% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 1.94% of Invitation Homes worth $231,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,321,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,788,000 after acquiring an additional 629,425 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,203,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,007 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 12,378,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,452,000 after acquiring an additional 682,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,213,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after acquiring an additional 352,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,952,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,094,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the last quarter.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 1,309,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $30,846,943.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,482 shares in the company, valued at $129,101.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of INVH opened at $21.23 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.24 million. Invitation Homes had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

