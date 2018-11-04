Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IONS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.70. 861,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,646. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $57.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $117.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brett P. Monia sold 16,493 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $890,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $619,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

