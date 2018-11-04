Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is scheduled to be announcing its Q3 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $9.82 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $19.90.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.