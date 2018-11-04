iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF) Position Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMF. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 76.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.98 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.1127 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares California Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

