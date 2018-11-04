iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Holdings Lessened by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,896,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,870,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,718 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,874,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,842,000 after acquiring an additional 944,043 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,123,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,877,000 after buying an additional 5,328,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,530,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,899,000 after buying an additional 1,564,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $59.64 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

