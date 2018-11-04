iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Bought by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 51.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,772 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 13.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,963.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,435,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,067,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869,538 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 141,670.8% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,272,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,541,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $485,405,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $273.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $254.77 and a one year high of $296.69.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

