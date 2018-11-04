iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) Shares Gap Up to $55.98

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.81, but opened at $55.98. iShares MSCI China ETF shares last traded at $56.09, with a volume of 9263364 shares changing hands.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $454,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

