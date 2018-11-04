iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 629.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,519 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,969,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,373 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,561.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 911.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,384,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $63.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

