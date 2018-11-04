iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.08 and a 52 week high of $157.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

