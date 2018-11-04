iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Holdings Increased by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 103,526 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 16.8% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $360,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $154.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.