iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,717,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,416,000 after buying an additional 4,747,778 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,392,045,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,591.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,447,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after buying an additional 3,244,164 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,306,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,527,000 after buying an additional 601,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,509,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,923,000 after buying an additional 144,291 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $154.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.