iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) Stake Lessened by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $113,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $114.94 and a 12-month high of $137.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

