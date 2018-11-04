ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (GVI) Position Boosted by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET comprises 7.9% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the second quarter worth about $412,000.

Get ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET alerts:

Shares of ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET has a 52-week low of $2,026.00 and a 52-week high of $2,160.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2108 per share. This is a positive change from ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.