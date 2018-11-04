iTicoin Market Capitalization Tops $116,158.00 (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, iTicoin has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. iTicoin has a market cap of $116,158.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iTicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.63 or 0.00057000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00152231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00260162 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $660.60 or 0.10373338 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012111 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About iTicoin

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com.

Buying and Selling iTicoin

iTicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

