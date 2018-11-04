ITT (ITT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT) posted its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $680.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. ITT updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.13-3.15 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $3.13-3.15 EPS.

Shares of ITT opened at $56.97 on Friday. ITT has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $70.00 target price on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

