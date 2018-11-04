ITT (ITT) Trading Up 8% Following Earnings Beat

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) shares were up 8% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $61.40 and last traded at $56.97. Approximately 1,815,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 634,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.76.

The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $680.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 20.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price objective on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $70.00 price objective on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 80.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ITT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of ITT by 40.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.71.

ITT Company Profile (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

