Ixcoin (IXC) Price Down 3% This Week

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. Ixcoin has a total market capitalization of $514,429.00 and $6.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

I0Coin (I0C) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002049 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000182 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,033,008 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin.

Ixcoin Coin Trading

Ixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

