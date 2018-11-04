J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

NASDAQ JJSF traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $155.64. 59,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,267. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $125.98 and a fifty-two week high of $161.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $761,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,487.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,680,000 after buying an additional 155,455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,986,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

