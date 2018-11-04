James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 1.36% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,306,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter.

ARGT opened at $27.13 on Friday. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $38.46.

