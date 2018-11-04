James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in TriNet Group Inc (TNET)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,069 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNET. ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 9,363 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $523,672.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,838.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 3,041 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $172,941.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,261.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,605 shares of company stock worth $9,691,464 over the last 90 days. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TNET opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. TriNet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 2.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.