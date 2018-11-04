James Investment Research Inc. Sells 5,705 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,143 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $615,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,417 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,257,418 shares of the airline’s stock worth $78,526,000 after buying an additional 361,607 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,411 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $25,056.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,914.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $363,386.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,870.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LUV opened at $51.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

