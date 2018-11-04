James M. Zemlyak Acquires 3,565 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (SF) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) insider James M. Zemlyak bought 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.99 per share, for a total transaction of $167,519.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 835,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,259,440.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SF opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. Stifel Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $738.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.90 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised Stifel Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Stifel Financial by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,669,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

