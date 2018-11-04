JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Plans $0.23 Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) declared a dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, November 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of -0.02. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, CIO James Lee Iker sold 23,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $894,840.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

