JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JBGS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

JBGS opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of -0.02. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $38.91.

In other news, CIO James Lee Iker sold 23,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $894,840.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 287,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 25,078 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 31.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 281.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter valued at $2,995,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 8.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

