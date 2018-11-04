Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR (UBSFY)

UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. O’shea now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.66.

Get UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

UBSFY opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

About UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.