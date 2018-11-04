Jefferies Financial Group Cuts The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Price Target to $330.00

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group to $330.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ULTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $335.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $258.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.38.

Get The Ultimate Software Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTI opened at $260.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.86, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Ultimate Software Group has a 1 year low of $193.08 and a 1 year high of $332.43.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.22 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.20, for a total transaction of $131,996.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ultimate Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.