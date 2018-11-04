Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Venator Materials (VNTR)

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

The analysts wrote, “Q3 missed consensus by $0.01–but was $0.09 above our forecast. The weakness we expected is more in Q4, now likely a modest loss. After a margin squeeze this winter, Venator could double, or better over 2-3 years. The ingredients: a spring restocking cycle that tightens TiO2 S/D balances (if consumer confidences holds up); normal summer seasonality (at least); and keeping most of the productivity. Timing of validation? Most likely after the Chinese New Year. Q3 EPS was $0.01 below consensus but $0.09 above our forecast: +$0.01 in flat in a lower tax rate. Total sales decreased 8% (-15% vol., +6% price, +1% sales mix and other); TiO2 sales decreased 10% (-18% vol., +7% price, +1% sales mix and other); and Performance Additives sales decreased 5% (-6% vol., +2% price, -1% sales mix and other).””

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNTR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “$16.08” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $24.73.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.99 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. FMR LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at $21,587,000. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in Venator Materials by 34.4% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,227,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,835 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at $12,394,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Venator Materials by 34.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,853,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,691,000 after purchasing an additional 731,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Venator Materials by 30.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,630,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,030,000 after purchasing an additional 608,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

