Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AWI. KeyCorp upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 45.95%. The business had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $103,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $7,003,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,667,990 shares of company stock worth $115,566,762. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $210,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $444,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $665,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $334,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

