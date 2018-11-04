Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on H. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $87.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.41.

NYSE:H traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,437. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 4.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H Co Lp Lci sold 110,480 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $8,701,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider 8-26-22 Gp Llc sold 196,719 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $15,361,786.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,725,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after buying an additional 105,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

