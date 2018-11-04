Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Blueprint Medicines Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($5.27) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.16). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($7.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $57.44 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 455.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 15.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 56.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $162,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $1,411,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

