Jeffery William Yabuki Acquires 300 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director Jeffery William Yabuki purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$73.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,047.00.

Jeffery William Yabuki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Jeffery William Yabuki purchased 300 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$80.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,159.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, Jeffery William Yabuki purchased 300 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$78.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,643.00.

TSE RY opened at C$95.75 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$93.13 and a 12-month high of C$108.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.75 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RY. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.80.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

