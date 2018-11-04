Jianpu Technology (JT) Trading 15.5% Higher

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) shares traded up 15.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.05. 517,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 235,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jianpu Technology Inc – will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the second quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,263,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile (NYSE:JT)

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

