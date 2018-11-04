JNBA Financial Advisors Invests $263,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Stock

JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,849,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,965 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 101.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Caledonia Investments PLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 36.1% during the second quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,929,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $88.75 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

