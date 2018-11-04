JNBA Financial Advisors Takes $176,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $128,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $139,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $200,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $134.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $229.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.71 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.04%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

