JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (JW.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JW.A shares. ValuEngine cut JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. CJS Securities raised JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

NYSE JW.A traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.95.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $410.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.48%.

About JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A

John Wiley & Sons, Inc provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising.

