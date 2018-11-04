Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

In other news, CEO Guy Grainger sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $30,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,774.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.38. 351,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,966. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

