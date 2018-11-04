JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Repligen (RGEN) Price Target to $70.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,571. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.74. Repligen has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $68.12.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. Repligen had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, major shareholder Roy T. Eddleman sold 33,142 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,625,615.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,985 shares in the company, valued at $20,305,964.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 27,566 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,590,833.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,717,031.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,884 shares of company stock valued at $4,693,683. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 441.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

