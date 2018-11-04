Just Eat’s (JE) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their sell rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

JE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of Just Eat and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BNP Paribas lifted their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 690 ($9.02) price target on shares of Just Eat and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 853.75 ($11.16).

Just Eat stock opened at GBX 662.60 ($8.66) on Thursday. Just Eat has a 1 year low of GBX 544 ($7.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 906 ($11.84).

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

