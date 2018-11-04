Just Eat’s (JSTLF) Sell Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their sell rating on shares of Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSTLF opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Just Eat has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

