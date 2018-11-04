K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Grows Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 111.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in 3M by 3.8% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its holdings in 3M by 12.0% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 2,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 8.2% in the second quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $276,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $192.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $181.98 and a 52 week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.23.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

