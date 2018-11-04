Kaizen Advisory LLC Takes $850,000 Position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.26. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. BMC Stock had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BMC Stock news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BMCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $26.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

