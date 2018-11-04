Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holdings Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 724.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 54,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In related news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $87,319.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,272.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,286.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

NYSE:KSU opened at $103.35 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $97.46 and a 52 week high of $120.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.