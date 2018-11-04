Kansas City Southern (KSU) Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $105,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 63.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $87,319.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,272.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Maier bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.68 per share, with a total value of $102,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,286.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $97.46 and a 12-month high of $120.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KSU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “$111.08” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

