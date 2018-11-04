Karbo Achieves Market Capitalization of $697,619.00 (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Karbo has a total market cap of $697,619.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Karbo has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Karbo coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.01691211 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00016699 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008963 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001547 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Karbo

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 6,695,287 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com.

Karbo Coin Trading

Karbo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Livecoin, BTC Trade UA and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.