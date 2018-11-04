Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Begins Coverage on Kemper (KMPR)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Kemper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.00.

Kemper stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.10. The stock had a trading volume of 414,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,265. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.11. Kemper has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

In other Kemper news, SVP John Michael Boschelli sold 20,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,549,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $41,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Kemper by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kemper by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kemper by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kemper by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

