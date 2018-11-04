Kemper Corp (KMPR) Holdings Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other Kemper news, SVP John Michael Boschelli sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,549,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $41,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,428 shares in the company, valued at $787,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMPR stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Kemper Corp has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.11.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

