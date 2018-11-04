Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Banco Santander (SAN) a €3.80 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.42) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.86) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €5.53 ($6.43).

Shares of BME:SAN opened at €5.44 ($6.33) on Thursday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

